QR Codes in Hospitality Industry

The tourism and hospitality industry has demonstrated expertise in processes that are typically labor-intensive, thus consuming a considerable amount of their time.

One of the prime factors for using QR Codes for hotels is to ease daily operations, increase ROI and customer retention, and deliver a high client service level.

QR Codes for hotels with contactless menus, touchless access to rooms, and check-outs are a sure-shot way of including simple technology in the premises to keep it safe and increase customer engagement.

According to Washington Hospitality Association, about 70% of hotels provide QR Codes to their customers for booking reservations. Considering that most customers own a smartphone, incorporating QR Codes in hotels can only enhance customer experience, thus increasing customer loyalty and engagement.