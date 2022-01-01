We use cookies to provide better browsing experience and understand how visitors use our website. By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy
The complete guide to using QR Codes in hotels and resorts
The tourism and hospitality industry has demonstrated expertise in processes that are typically labor-intensive, thus consuming a considerable amount of their time.
One of the prime factors for using QR Codes for hotels is to ease daily operations, increase ROI and customer retention, and deliver a high client service level.
QR Codes for hotels with contactless menus, touchless access to rooms, and check-outs are a sure-shot way of including simple technology in the premises to keep it safe and increase customer engagement.
According to Washington Hospitality Association, about 70% of hotels provide QR Codes to their customers for booking reservations. Considering that most customers own a smartphone, incorporating QR Codes in hotels can only enhance customer experience, thus increasing customer loyalty and engagement.
Everything you need to know about this eBook
With most hotels showcasing QR Codes across their properties for various use-cases, a customer can scan a QR Code with their smartphone's camera. Open your camera, align the QR Code with the camera in a straight position, and simply hover over the QR Code to open the link associated with the QR Code.
Yes. Ensure that a QR Code menu is leveraged with an appropriate PDF for easy food/drinks ordering.
A QR Code can be used to check-in only digitally. A QR Code alone is not sufficient to unlock the door and check-in.